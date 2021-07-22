Two arraigned in Auburn Fourth of July robbery

Also in court

• After pleading guilty in court, an Auburn man repeatedly asked for bail ahead of his sentence to secure arrangements for his new child.

Jason J. McPhearson Sr., 29, 6 Aurelius Ave., was in front of Leone for two cases in court Thursday. He faced charges of second-degree strangulation, aggravated family offense, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and second-degree harassment in one case and aggravated family offense and second-degree contempt in another case.

As a part of a previously agreed-upon sentence, McPhearson admitted to the strangulation charge, with a sentence of four years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision. He also pleaded guilty to aggravated family offense, with a sentence of two to four years in prison. Those sentences would run concurrently.

Although his sentencing is set for Sept. 23, McPhearson asked for bail. His attorney, Ben Susman, said McPhearson "would take any bail" in order to get out of jail for a couple months to work with child protective services to locate and evaluate family resources for his child, who was born last month. Susman said the child was taken by CPS last month.

Leone refused the request, citing McPhearson's lengthy criminal history.

"I don't think you have the ability to not get in trouble," Leone said to McPhearson.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

