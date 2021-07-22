Two arraigned in Auburn Fourth of July robbery

Two people charged with being involved in a robbery in Auburn on July 4 were arraigned and given bail.
Anthony Torres, 22, and Deja Brown, 23, are two of four defendants facing robbery charges connected with an incident in the area of Logan and Janet streets earlier this month. Torres and Brown separately faced Judge Thomas Leone in Cayuga County Court Thursday for arraignments. Both are charged with second-degree robbery, a class C felony, and two counts of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony.
J. Justin Woods, one of Torres' attorneys, asked that Torres be released on his own recognizance. Woods also noted that Torres, unlike his co-defendants, did not run from the police. Leone set bail at $25,000 cash or $50,000 or $100,000 partially secured.
Brown's attorney, David Elkovitch, said she has two young children and they are currently apart. He asked for bail of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond. Leone initially said he would set bail at the same amount as Torres, $25,000 or $50,000. Upon hearing that, Brown set her head down on the court table in front of her. Later, Leone reduced her bail to $15,000 cash or $30,000 bond because she cooperated in a DNA test. Her next day in court is Oct. 7.
Also in court
• After pleading guilty in court, an Auburn man repeatedly asked for bail ahead of his sentence to secure arrangements for his new child.
Jason J. McPhearson Sr., 29, 6 Aurelius Ave., was in front of Leone for two cases in court Thursday. He faced charges of second-degree strangulation, aggravated family offense, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and second-degree harassment in one case and aggravated family offense and second-degree contempt in another case.
As a part of a previously agreed-upon sentence, McPhearson admitted to the strangulation charge, with a sentence of four years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision. He also pleaded guilty to aggravated family offense, with a sentence of two to four years in prison. Those sentences would run concurrently.
Although his sentencing is set for Sept. 23, McPhearson asked for bail. His attorney, Ben Susman, said McPhearson "would take any bail" in order to get out of jail for a couple months to work with child protective services to locate and evaluate family resources for his child, who was born last month. Susman said the child was taken by CPS last month.
Leone refused the request, citing McPhearson's lengthy criminal history.
"I don't think you have the ability to not get in trouble," Leone said to McPhearson.
