Two arrested following police standoff in Aurelius
Two people are facing charges following a standoff with law enforcement at a home in Aurelius Thursday night.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said deputies and state police troopers were dispatched to a property on Clark Street Road/Route 5 and 20 around 6:13 p.m. for a report of people entering and occupying a vacant home.

When law enforcement arrived, a person inside was uncooperative and authorities confirmed no one had permission to be in the home, the sheriff's office said. More law enforcement units were brought to the scene, a perimeter was established that included shutting down part of Clark Street Road, and negotiations continued.

Two people eventually left the home "without further incident," the sheriff's office said, and now face criminal charges. The scene was cleared about three hours after the original call.

Howard L. Lainhart III, 46, of Clyden, is charged with second-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Kimberly A. Lindsey is charged with second-degree criminal trespass.

In addition to state police, the sheriff's office said, the Cayuga County 911 Center, Aurelius Fire Department and Cayuga Ambulance assisted with the response.

