Two Auburn residents charged in Owasco home invasion

Two Auburn residents are facing felony charges after a report of a home invasion robbery in the town of Owasco on Wednesday afternoon.

New York State Police said on Thursday that troopers responded to a residence around 5:26 p.m. and developed information on the possible location of a suspect. Troopers and investigators later located the suspect in Cayuga County and took him into custody.

Jason McDeid, 32, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, a class B felony, and second-degree robbery, a class C felony.

A second individual, Alissa Reynolds, 36, also from Auburn, was charged with second-degree robbery.

Both individuals were taken to the Cayuga County CAP for arraignment. McDeid was remanded to Cayuga County Jail without bail, while Reynolds was released on her own recognizance, jail officials said.

Additional details about the alleged crime were not provided in the press release issued by state police.