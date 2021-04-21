Two charged with having cocaine, meth after raid on Auburn home

Two people were arrested in Auburn after a search of their home turned up cocaine and methamphetamine, police said.

The Finger Lakes Drug Task, with assistance from the Auburn Police Department, executed a search warrant at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at 3 Spring St. following an investigation into the sale of cocaine.

According to a news release, investigators recovered more than a half-ounce of cocaine and more than 130 pills with a combined weight of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Police said that the pair also had about eight ounces of marijuana, a digital scale, numerous assorted baggies, microbags, and packaging material as well as several hundred dollars in U.S. currency.

The investigation and search led to the arrest of Ingrid L. Lawrence, 47, and Joseph T. Vest, 47, who were each charged with two felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two misdemeanor counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia, and one violation for unlawful possession of cannabis.

They were processed and held pending their arraignment at the Centralized Arraignment Part court and later released on their own recognizance.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0