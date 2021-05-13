Two former Auburn prison inmates convicted for roles in 2019 riot

Two inmates will spend additional time behind the walls of a New York state prison after being convicted for rioting in Auburn Correctional Facility in 2019.
A Cayuga County jury on Tuesday found Russell Williams and Phillip Bradley guilty of first-degree riot after listening to testimony in a trial that started May 3. The jury also convicted Williams of second-degree assault. Judge Mark Fandrich presided over the joint trial, the second in-person jury trial held in the county since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020.
The jury reached its verdict after an hour and 20 minutes of deliberation, according to a press release from Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann.
The riot inside the Auburn prison took place May 11, 2019, exactly two years prior to Tuesday's verdict. The incident involved 25 to 30 inmates who engaged in violence that sent at least five correction officers to the hospital for treatment, including one that missed several months of work after needing shoulder surgery. The melee ended after correction officers fired teargas into the prison yard.
Budelmann said that Bradley "sparked" the riot when he struck a correction officer who was escorting him from the prison yard for a disciplinary violation and then "violently fought" three officers before they could put handcuffs on him.
Williams "attacked and violently fought with" several correction officers during the riot, Budelmann said.
Sentencing for Williams and Bradley, who are both still in state custody serving sentences for past criminal convictions, is scheduled for July 27. The first-degree riot charge carries a sentence range of 1 1/3 to 3 years up to 2 to 4 years in prison, while the assault charge sentence could range from 5 to 7 years plus five years of post-release supervision.
Budelmann said his office will seek the maximum sentences.
"We wish to send a loud and clear message to inmates that violent crimes committed by inmates within our correctional facilities will not be tolerated," he said in the press release.
The sentences would run consecutively to the terms the defendants are currently serving. Williams, 35, is currently incarcerated at Great Meadow Correctional Facility on a 13-year sentence for a 2010 robbery conviction in Kings County. Bradley, 29, is in Clinton Correctional Facility serving a nine-year sentence for a 2014 assault conviction in Richmond County.
Budelmann said that Cayuga County Chief Assistant District Attorney Christopher Valdina prosecuted the case with assistance from Assistant District Attorney Erich Grome and Victim/Witness Coordinator Kristine Francey.
Williams and Bradley were indicted in January 2020 for their roles in the riot, along with three other former ACF inmates: Michael Motta, Kenneth Scott and Darryl Wright. Those three are awaiting jury trial in the summer, Budelmann said. They all face first-degree riot charges, with Motta also facing one second-degree assault count and Scott and Wright facing three second-degree assault counts.