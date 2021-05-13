Two former Auburn prison inmates convicted for roles in 2019 riot

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Williams "attacked and violently fought with" several correction officers during the riot, Budelmann said.

Sentencing for Williams and Bradley, who are both still in state custody serving sentences for past criminal convictions, is scheduled for July 27. The first-degree riot charge carries a sentence range of 1 1/3 to 3 years up to 2 to 4 years in prison, while the assault charge sentence could range from 5 to 7 years plus five years of post-release supervision.

Budelmann said his office will seek the maximum sentences.

"We wish to send a loud and clear message to inmates that violent crimes committed by inmates within our correctional facilities will not be tolerated," he said in the press release.

The sentences would run consecutively to the terms the defendants are currently serving. Williams, 35, is currently incarcerated at Great Meadow Correctional Facility on a 13-year sentence for a 2010 robbery conviction in Kings County. Bradley, 29, is in Clinton Correctional Facility serving a nine-year sentence for a 2014 assault conviction in Richmond County.

Budelmann said that Cayuga County Chief Assistant District Attorney Christopher Valdina prosecuted the case with assistance from Assistant District Attorney Erich Grome and Victim/Witness Coordinator Kristine Francey.