Two plead guilty to Fourth of July robbery in Auburn

Two people admitted their involvement in an Auburn robbery on the Fourth of July.

Enrique Torres, 26, of Auburn, and Julian Byer, 23, of the town of Cayuga, each pleaded guilty in Cayuga County Court to first-degree robbery, a class B felony, acting Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci announced in a news release Friday.

Torres was one of three people initially charged in the July 4 incident, which occurred in the area of Janet Street. The others charged were Anthony Torres and Deja Brown. Byer was charged later that month.

The district attorney's office said the indictment alleged that both Byer and Enrique Torres admitted they and their co-defendants stole money and jewelry from a person. The victim was also struck multiple times and threatened with a loaded 9-mm handgun.

Byer is set to get 15 years in state prison, with five years of post-release supervision. Enrique Torres is facing 13 years in state prison, with five years of post-release supervision. Torres also pleaded to an unrelated charge of criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and is expected to get 10 years in state prison and three years of post-release supervision for that offense.

Byer will be sentenced May 5 while Enrique Torres is scheduled for sentencing May 12. Grome Antonacci said in an email to The Citizen Friday that Byer and Torres originally had additional charges related to the robbery that were satisfied by their pleas.

“Thanks to the quick actions of the Auburn Police Department, these individuals were quickly apprehended and brought to justice. We have zero tolerance for violent crime of any kind," Grome Antonacci said in the news release.

The cases for Brown and Anthony Torres are both pending, Grome Antonacci said. They were both previously charged with one count of first-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree robbery.

