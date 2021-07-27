Two sentenced for roles in 2019 Auburn Correctional Facility riot

"I didn't hurt anybody. I didn't hurt any officers," he said.

Fandrich sentenced Bradley to two to four years in state prison, a $2,000 fine and other fees.

Valdina argued that Williams had injured a corrections officer during a violent struggle. Williams' attorney, Joseph Sapio, asked that Fandrich impose a sentence of five years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for the assault and two to four years for the riot charge. As of May, Williams was incarcerated at Great Meadow Correctional Facility on a 13-year sentence for a 2010 robbery conviction in Kings County.

Fandrich ultimately opted to sentence Williams to seven years in prison and five years of post-release supervision on the assault count and two to four years on the riot offense, running concurrently, along with a $3,000 fine and other fees.

"We want to send a message: 'You can't riot in the prison,'" Valdina said after court.

The Auburn riot happened May 11, 2019, exactly two years before the verdict earlier this year. The situation involved 25 to 30 inmates, with at least five corrections officers sent to the hospital for treatment, including one who missed several months of work after shoulder surgery. The melee ended with correction officers firing teargas into the prison yard.