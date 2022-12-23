Union Springs man who fled from police on four flat tires gets prison time

A Union Springs man was to prison time after stealing a tractor earlier this year and fleeing from police in 2021 with four flat tires before a police K9 chased him.

Justin T. Jones, 37, of 1392 Levanna Road, was in front of Judge Thomas Leone in Cayuga County Court Thursday, facing a count of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and a count of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, for which he was arrested Jan. 17.

For a February 2021 incident where Jones fled from law enforcement after a domestic scene, he faced charges of first-degree criminal contempt, third-degree attempted robbery, second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, resisting arrest, third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of second-degree criminal contempt and some infractions.

As a part of a previously agreed-upon plea bargain, Jones was sentenced to 1 1/2 to 3 years in state prison for the fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property charge. He was also sentenced to 1 1/2 to 3 years in prison on the first-degree contempt count and 364 days in the Cayuga County Jail for the unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle charge, with all of those sentences running concurrently.

His other charges were satisfied due to the agreement. After court, Senior Assistant District Attorney Heather De Stefano said the fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property count stemmed from an incident where Jones stole a tractor.

The Auburn Police Department said the February 2021 incident started at 11:23 p.m. Feb. 24, with a report of a domestic incident near the Kwik Fill at 302 Genesee St. Jones drove by as APD officers interviewed the domestic incident victim.

State troopers who were in the area at the time of the original dispatch of the domestic incident saw Jones operating a black Chevrolet Blazer. Troopers tried to initiate a traffic stop but Jones did not comply and APD officers and troopers chased him outside the city.

Police said Cayuga County Sheriff's deputies twice placed spike strips in the road, deflating one side of the vehicle's tires each time, but Jones continued driving the truck with all four tires deflated. The chase ended when Jones crashed into a ditch on Route 34B, got out of the truck and attempted to run away. Jones was then apprehended by a state police K9 and his partner, police said. He was brought to Auburn Community Hospital to be treated for injuries he sustained from the K9 apprehension.

Also in court:

• An Auburn man pleaded to drug charges and a petit larceny count Thursday.

Malik M. Figgs, 53, of 155 State St., was before Leone for motions, facing charges of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, petit larceny and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Figgs pleaded to the entire indictment against him. He was sentenced to two years in state prison followed by three years of post-release supervision for both third-degree criminal possession counts, and sentenced to 364 days in the jail for the petit larceny charge, with all of those sentences running concurrently.