An Elbridge man is facing attempted murder and weapons charges stemming from an incident Sunday in which he shot his wife, the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. at 5335 Kingston Road. The sheriff's office said Sherman Cottrill, 79, called 911 to report that he shot his wife, Donna Cottrill, 60, twice.

First responders arrived and Donna Cottrill was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse and is in critical condition. Sherman Cottrill was taken to Crouse Hospital in Syracuse with chest pains and was in police custody at the hospital, the sheriff's office said.

On Monday, Cottrill was arraigned in Elbridge Town Court on charges of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree criminal use of a firearm. He was sent to the county justice center on $250,000 cash or $500,000 bail bond.

The shooting remains under investigation. New York State Police and Camillus Police Department also were involved in the police response.