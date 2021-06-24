NY state trooper shot, Southern Tier man charged with attempted murder

A Deposit man has been charged with attempted murder after a state trooper was shot Wednesday night.

The incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. The New York State Police said troopers responded to a reported domestic dispute on Sunrise Terrace in the village of Deposit.

Trooper Ryan Thorp, who has served with the state police for three years, was shot and sustained injuries to his arm. He was transported by ambulance to Wilson Medical Center. He had surgery overnight and is in stable condition.

The suspected shooter, Scott A. Mawhiney, was taken into custody. Mawhiney, 44, of Deposit, has been charged with first-degree attempted murder. He was arraigned at Broome County Central Arraignment and Processing and remanded to the Broome County Jail on no bail.

The investigation is continuing, police said.

