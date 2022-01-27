UPDATED: Parents charged in missing Skaneateles children case

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has charged the parents of four children who were reported missing Wednesday night but found safe less than two hours later.

The sheriff's office said Thursday morning that it has charged David Hunt, 47, and Jennifer Hunt, 42, of Jordan Road, Skaneateles, with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

The sheriff's office said the Hunts refused to cooperate with a court order requiring the children be removed from their residence. The children range in age from 4 to 13.

Prior to Wednesday night, when the children were found at a nearby relative's home unharmed after the sheriff's office issued an alert asking for the public's assistance locating them, the children were last seen on Jan. 12 during a welfare check due to allegations of abuse occurring inside the residence, the sheriff's office said. After that check, a Family Court judge issued a court order for the removal of the children by Onondaga County Child Protective Services, and the parents refused to cooperate with authorities.

"The investigation is ongoing and detectives are working with Child Protective Services to provide a safe living environment for the children," the sheriff's office said Wednesday night.

