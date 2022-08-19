Warrant issued for Auburn man following failure to appear in court for robbery sentencings

AUBURN — A bench warrant was issued after an Auburn man failed to appear in Cayuga County Court Thursday for sentencing on charges related to a pair of robberies.

Sadiq K. Bonner-Judge, 21, with a previously listed address of 37 Olympia Ave., Apt. A8, was supposed to be in court for sentencing but did not appear. He faces counts of first-degree robbery with a firearm being displayed and attempted robbery in one case, plus charges in a different case for first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, second-degree intimidating a victim or witness and two counts of second-degree robbery, one for participating in a robbery aided by another person and the other for engaging in robbery causing physical injury.

In court, Leone asked Todd Sloan, Bonner-Judge's attorney, where his client was, and Sloane said he wasn't sure.

Sloane said he tried to contact Bonner-Judge and noted he normally has "good contact with this client." He said he wanted to send a letter to the house of Bonner-Judge's aunt.

Acting Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci said Thursday's sentencing date was set during Bonner-Judge's last court appearance April 7. She asked that a bench warrant be issued for his arrest and the sentence be enhanced. Leone ultimately issued the warrant.

"This (court) date has been out there since April 7th when we took his plea," Leone said.

Grome Antonacci said after court Bonner-Judge was originally slated to get five years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision for both the first-degree attempted robbery charge from one case and one count of second-degree robbery from the other case, with those sentences running concurrent. The Cayuga County District Attorney's Office is now seeking to enhance Bonner-Judge's sentences in both cases.

This latest warrant is the latest in a series of legal issues for Bonner-Judge in recent years.

Bonner-Judge was arraigned on the first-degree robbery with a firearm being displayed charge in Cayuga County Court the morning of Dec. 16 after he was picked up by Auburn police the night before. APD said then they could not provide additional details about the new charge since it involved an ongoing investigation

Bonner-Judge was one of two people charged in a June 2020 violent robbery in the city. He was accused of entering a residence around 2:50 p.m. with another suspect, assaulting a male victim and stealing a small amount of cash. In November 2020, Bonner-Judge was picked up on a parole violation and turned over to APD.

Also in court

• A Cortland man was sentenced Thursday for attacking a corrections officer in the Cayuga County Jail last year.

Charlton J. Crandall, 45, with a previously listed address of 14 1/2 South Ave., faced Leone on charges of assault on a peace officer, police officer, fireman or emergency medical services professional, second-degree assault while confined in a correctional facility, second-degree assault and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

Crandall indicated in court he wanted his previous plea vacated. While speaking with Crandall, Leone referenced the last time Crandall was in court, where Leone said Crandall used a profane word. Crandall said Thursday he "didn't mean it."

Leone declined to vacate the plea. Due to that previous plea, Crandall was sentenced to five years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision on the assault on a peace officer charge, with that running consecutively to the sentence he is currently serving on an unrelated charge.

Crandall implied to Leone that he planned to sue him.

"Wait for the lawsuit," Crandall said.

Grome Antonacci said after court that Crandall attacked a senior correction officer at the jail last year. When the officer was attempting to administer medication to Crandall, he attacked the officer, Grome Antonacci added, fracturing three bones in his right ankle, requiring the officer to have surgery.

• Evan T. Lusk, 30, was in court for sentencing, facing charges of aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt, along with a traffic infraction. He was sentenced to five years of probation with one month of weekends in jail for the aggravated family offense charge.

• Davon J. Flanigan, 19, was charged with use of a child in a sexual performance. He was sentenced to six months in jail followed by 10 years of probation.

• John F. Cabisca, 36, faced one count of failure to notify of address change as sex offender — first-offense in one case and one count of third-degree rape in another case. He was sentenced to two years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision for the rape count and one to three years for the failure to notify count.

• Kevin R. Gallaro, 52, was sentenced to 364 days in the Cayuga County Jail for both a aggravated family offense charge and a second-degree criminal contempt, with those sentences running consecutively.

• Sarah M. Kline, 37, was sentenced to 2 1/2 to 5 years in state prison on a third-degree criminal possession of a weapon charge.