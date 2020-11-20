Waterloo man charged with murdering his wife in case with possible Cayuga County connection

A Waterloo man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his wife.

According to a press release from the New York State Police on Friday night, the Waterloo Police Department, assisted by the state police, investigated a homicide that occurred at 4 ½ East River St.

The homeowner, Ashia M. Chilson-Gray, 40, was found dead in the residence when Waterloo police responded to a welfare check. Investigators arrested the victim’s husband, John W Gray III, 38, of Waterloo, for second-degree murder. Gray was lodged at the Seneca County CAP for arraignment.

The Waterloo Police Department was assisted by the New York State Police, Seneca County Sheriff’s Department, Seneca Falls Police Department, Geneva Police Department, Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Department, and the Seneca County District Attorney’s Office.

Additional information will be released when it becomes available and the investigation is continuing.

Earlier, Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck confirmed that investigators from his office are assisting the Waterloo Police Department and the New York State Police.