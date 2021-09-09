Weapon charge sends Auburn man to prison

AUBURN — An Auburn man is going to prison over a weapon charge.
Gabriel P. Charette, 27, with a last listed address of 43 Frazee St., Lower Apt., was in front of Judge Thomas Leone in Cayuga County Court Thursday for sentencing on a felony charge of criminal possession of a weapon.
Leone sentenced Charette to a previously-agreed upon term of four years in prison and three years of post-release supervision.
The Auburn Police Department previously said Charette had been arrested May 30. Officers responded to a report of two men fighting and struggling over a handgun. Charette went to 86 Wall St. to confront a man regarding a previous issue and the two started arguing. The APD said Charette and the other man got into a physical fight when Charette allegedly pulled out a handgun and threatened the other person.
The two fought over control of the weapon, police said, with the other man gaining control and Charette then fleeing the scene. Charette was found at his residence at Frazee Street at around 2 p.m. that day, police said.
A search warrant was conducted at Charette's residence with the help of the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force. Various items were discovered during the search, APD added, including multiple handgun magazines, body armor, ammunition, a semi-automatic rifle, a shotgun, a large amount of drugs, drug related items, and evidence of drug sales. Police also said the handgun found at the Wall Street residence that was allegedly utilized by Charette was unregistered with no serial numbers.
Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann said after court Thursday that the sentencing for the weapon possession charge satisfied Charette's other charges, including a second-degree menacing count he originally faced along with the weapon charge in relation to the confrontation on Wall Street.
In connection to the items found at Frazee Street, Charette had been charged with second-degree possession of a controlled substance, a class A felony; third-degree possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; and two counts of second-degree use of drug paraphernalia. Those charges were also satisfied by the sentence Thursday.
Also in court
• A Locke man was sentenced to prison Thursday.
Dylan A. Hulslander, 24, with a last listed address of 11333 Route 90, was set to be sentenced on a charge of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony. Hulslander pleaded guilty earlier this year, and was sentenced Thursday to a previously agreed-upon term of one to three years in prison.
At one point, Budelmann said he hopes Hulslander "reflects on his life" and takes advantages of programs that will be available.
