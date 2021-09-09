Weapon charge sends Auburn man to prison

AUBURN — An Auburn man is going to prison over a weapon charge.

Gabriel P. Charette, 27, with a last listed address of 43 Frazee St., Lower Apt., was in front of Judge Thomas Leone in Cayuga County Court Thursday for sentencing on a felony charge of criminal possession of a weapon.

Leone sentenced Charette to a previously-agreed upon term of four years in prison and three years of post-release supervision.

The Auburn Police Department previously said Charette had been arrested May 30. Officers responded to a report of two men fighting and struggling over a handgun. Charette went to 86 Wall St. to confront a man regarding a previous issue and the two started arguing. The APD said Charette and the other man got into a physical fight when Charette allegedly pulled out a handgun and threatened the other person.

The two fought over control of the weapon, police said, with the other man gaining control and Charette then fleeing the scene. Charette was found at his residence at Frazee Street at around 2 p.m. that day, police said.