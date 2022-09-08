Weedsport man accused of repeatedly sexually abusing child

A Weedsport man is facing a child sex abuse charge that carries the possibility of a 25-year prison sentence.

The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office said that Michael A. Peterson, 41, was arrested on Wednesday following an investigation into a report of child sexual abuse.

In a news release, police said the investigation determined that Peterson had engaged in sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13. He was charged with first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, a class B felony indicating that the alleged abuse occurred on two or more occasions.

He was arraigned at the Centralized Arraignment Court and ordered held on $100,000 bail or $200,000 bond.

The sheriff's office said that the investigation is ongoing and that anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Dave Harkness at (315) 294-8143 or leave information online at cayugacounty.us/452/Send-a-Tip. Tipsters may remain anonymous.