Weedsport man admits impersonating DEC officer, stealing rifle from hunter

A Weedsport man admitted in Cayuga County Court to impersonating a law enforcement officer and stealing a rifle from a hunter earlier this year.

Zackary Harvey, of 7232 Green St., pleaded guilty in Cayuga County Court Tuesday to first-degree criminal impersonation and fourth-degree grand larceny, Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci said in a news release Wednesday.

With his guilty plea, Harvey admitted taking a .22 rifle from a hunter by impersonating a state Department of Environmental Conservation Police Officer in Montezuma in September.

The DEC said that Harvey approached a group of squirrel hunters on the Howland Island Wildlife Management Area and "checked" their licenses and firearms. He then took one of their rifles.

The hunters recorded a brief video of the encounter and also later received an email from Harvey saying that the rifle had been unlawful.

DEC investigators used that information to track down Harvey and recovered the stolen firearm along with an illegally possessed 12-gauge shotgun from his Weedsport residence.

Harvey is facing a prison sentence of 1 to 3 years and is set to be sentenced April 13.