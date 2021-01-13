Weedsport man arrested in D.C. area for allegedly firing gun near hotel

A Weedsport man was arrested Jan. 1 near Washington, D.C., for allegedly firing a gun in the vicinity of a hotel.

Moses Geri, 38, was arrested at about 2 a.m. after police responded to a report of a person with a gun in the Rosslyn area of Arlington, Virginia. According to a news release from the Arlington County Police Department, responding officers saw Geri on a sidewalk holding a firearm as they arrived. He was compliant and taken into custody without incident.

The department said the victim was in a hotel room when they heard gun shots outside. When they looked outside, they observed Geri pointing a gun upwards toward their window.

"The suspect then entered their vehicle, retrieved a second firearm, and was observed by the victim pointing it upwards again," the department said.

There were no injuries, nor property damage, as a result of the incident.