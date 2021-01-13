Weedsport man arrested in D.C. area for allegedly firing gun near hotel

A Weedsport man was arrested Jan. 1 near Washington, D.C., for allegedly firing a gun in the vicinity of a hotel.
Moses Geri, 38, was arrested at about 2 a.m. after police responded to a report of a person with a gun in the Rosslyn area of Arlington, Virginia. According to a news release from the Arlington County Police Department, responding officers saw Geri on a sidewalk holding a firearm as they arrived. He was compliant and taken into custody without incident.
The department said the victim was in a hotel room when they heard gun shots outside. When they looked outside, they observed Geri pointing a gun upwards toward their window.
"The suspect then entered their vehicle, retrieved a second firearm, and was observed by the victim pointing it upwards again," the department said.
There were no injuries, nor property damage, as a result of the incident.
When contacted by The Citizen, the department provided little information outside of its news release. It declined to release Geri's full arrest report in response to a Freedom of Information Act request, citing state law that makes disclosures related to a criminal investigation non-mandatory. The department only released a report summary saying that Geri "brandished multiple firearms at multiple people while intoxicated."
Geri was charged with two counts of discharge of a firearm in a public place, two counts of discharge of a firearm in/across a road, two counts of brandishing a firearm, two counts of discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school, one count of reckless handling of a firearm and one count of being drunk in public.
He is being held without bond and his hearing is scheduled for March 16 in Arlington General District Court.
