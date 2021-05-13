Weedsport man sentenced for firing gun in D.C. area

The Weedsport man arrested for publicly firing a gun in the Washington area days before the Jan. 6 Capitol attack was sentenced April 28 in Arlington County Circuit Court.

Moses Geri, 39, was sentenced to two years in prison, with one year and eight months suspended for 12 months. He will be on probation for those 12 months, the first six of which will be supervised. An Oct. 22 hearing will determine if the rest of Geri's probation can be unsupervised. The sentence also requires him to forfeit all firearms and ammunition found in his possession when he was arrested.

Geri was sentenced for the Class 4 felony of shooting a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school after firing a .44 magnum revolver into the air twice while drunk outside the Marriott Courtyard Hotel in Arlington, Virginia, early the morning of Jan. 1. Along with the revolver, Geri possessed a rifle and shotgun at the time of his arrest, as well as more than 800 rounds of ammunition.

Geri was arraigned on 10 charges, most misdemeanors. All except the felony of shooting a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school were dismissed as a condition of his plea agreement.