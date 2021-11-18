Weedsport native promoted to New York State Police troop commander

A Weedsport native has been named a New York State Police troop commander.

Maj. Michael S. TenEyck, 50, of Fayetteville, was appointed as the 31st troop commander of Troop D, according to a state police press release Thursday.

TenEyck grew up in Weedsport and is a 1993 graduate of the State University of New York at Oswego. He is married and has two grown children.

TenEyck’s appointment to Troop D commander started Nov. 11. He replaces Maj. Darrin S. Pitkin, who was promoted to assistant deputy superintendent of the Professional Standards Bureau at state police's Albany headquarters.

TenEyck’s command covers seven central New York counties, including Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego. Operating from 27 facilities, Troop D provides service to 167 towns, 89 villages and five cities.

TenEyck began his state police career on Jan. 8, 1996, when he entered the New York State Police Academy. In August 2003 he was promoted to sergeant, and in 2006 was appointed to investigator and assigned to the gaming detail, and then to SP Lysander.

TenEyck was promoted to lieutenant in June 2008 and assigned in various positions such as BCI Field Command in Albany, assistant zone commander at SP Marcy and Central Region Emergency Management, and supervised the Central NY Community Narcotics Enforcement Team.

In July 2016, TenEyck was appointed captain and assigned to the Professional Standards Bureau's Western Region. In July 2017, he was transferred to Troop T Thruway, Zone 3 headquarters in DeWitt as the Zone 3 commander.

