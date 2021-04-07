Weedsport woman charged with neglecting more than 15 dogs

A Weedsport woman is facing 35 criminal charges for allegedly failing to provide adequate food and shelter for multiple dogs.

New York State Police said calls came in a couple months ago about dogs at a residence not receiving proper shelter, food or water. State police said they worked with Tom Adessa, the animal cruelty investigator for the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York, on the case, and that more than 15 dogs were found to be in extremely poor condition.

Nycole M. Rosetti, 45, was charged April 2 with 18 counts of torturing, injuring or not feeding an animal and 17 counts of neglect of an impounded animal, all misdemeanors. State police said the arrest of another person is pending.

"We received complaints about the animals at that address being neglected, lack of food or water, proper sustenance being one issue, lack of shelter being the other," Adessa said.

