Western NY police agencies testing new non-lethal restraint device

After the presentation, police officers including Abbott tested the device in the basement of city hall, where LPD has a garage.

Asked whether it hurt, Abbott said, “Nope, not at all.”

“It wrapped around my legs,” he said. “I couldn’t move. It worked as described.”

While Falls Police Superintendent Tom Licata said it was the “first new thing” he’s seen in years, he said Tuesday night he wasn’t sure if it was a device city police would be investing in.

“I don’t know if we would have the money for it or not,” he said, adding, “You can only carry some many (devices) on your (work) belt.”

Mike Rothans, chief operating officer of Wrap Technologies, explained that the device was conceived about five years ago as a New York City investor and two retired executives from Newark Police Department followed reports about the department and excessive force.

“In particular, they were paying to attention to use of force involving the mentally ill ... . They realized really nothing new had come about for decades,” Rothans said.