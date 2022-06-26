Woman critically injured in shooting outside Auburn bar

Auburn police are searching for suspects in a shooting that critically injured an employee of an Auburn bar and restaurant early Sunday morning.

Police said the incident took place around 2:38 a.m. outside of Lavish Lounge Bar & Restaurant at 288 Genesee St.

An employee of the establishment, a woman in her 20s who was not involved in fighting that lead to the shooting, was found just outside the Lavish Lounge entrance and taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with two gunshot wounds in the torso.

Auburn police said their investigation has determined that at least two groups were fighting when two Black men began shooting at each other and the employee was struck. Police believe one of the shooters may have also been injured.

Police described one of the shooters as a light-skin Black male with short dread-locks,and a full beard. He was wearing a black hat with a Chicago White Sox logo, black hoodie with a Chicago logo, black jeans and white sneakers.

Police said they believe suspects are from the Geneva/Waterloo area.

As of around 9:45 a.m., the victim was in critical but stable condition after emergency surgery.

Auburn police are asking anyone with additional information about the incident to contact them, especially anyone who was at Lavish Lounge during the incident.

Tips can be made by contacting Investigator Charles Augello at (315) 258-9880 or crauguello@auburnny.gov or the department's main phone line at (315) 253-3231 or email communitywatch@auburnny.gov.

Callers can be anonymous.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 7 Angry 14