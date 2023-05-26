Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

AUBURN — A woman who prosecutors said kept drugs in her home for a drug selling ring will be seeing prison time.

Chalise A. Bullock, 24, was in front of Judge Thomas Leone for a sentencing in Cayuga County Court Thursday. Bullock was one of 16 people charged in August in connection to alleged involvement with a drug selling ring in central New York that authorities said spanned as far as California. Bullock was facing counts of second-degree conspiracy, a class B felony, and first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class A felonies.

As a part of a previous agreement, one of her charges was reduced to second-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance in satisfaction of the other counts. She was sentenced to five years in prison and five years of post-release supervision. Prior to the sentencing, Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci said in court Thursday that Bullock was "upfront and honest" in her pre-sentence investigation report, noting that most defendants are not as honest as she was.

After court, Grome Antonacci described Bullock's involvement with the drug ring.

"She would sell on behalf of them and also she was a stashhouse, she kept all the drugs at her house," Grome Antonacci said.

Local law enforcement previously said the arrests of those 16 people were related to an investigation into Auburn drug sales that began in April 2021. The Finger Lakes Drug Task Force said it was discovered during the investigation that the leaders of the ring were being resupplied with cocaine from Rochester and New York City. The drug ring was also being supplied with pressed blue fentanyl pills and methamphetamine from California. Multiple search warrants were executed in Auburn, Cortland, Syracuse and Bakersfield, California last year.

In January 2022, law enforcement said they recovered approximately 2.6 kilos of cocaine, 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, over a pound of pressed blue fentanyl blues (approximately 7,000 pills), two defaced handguns, over $20,000 in cash, $15,000 in jewelry, a kilo hydraulic press and multiple cutting agents in searches held in Auburn and Cortland. A Syracuse storage locker was searched in April 2022, with approximately 70,000 pressed blue fentanyl pills found. A search by federal drug enforcement officers recovered 103,000 pressed blue fentanyl pills, 133 grams of fentanyl, 30 grams of cocaine, 17 firearms and $33,000 in Bakersfield, California that same day, police said.

Also in court

• Cole Chapman, 25, was originally in front of Leone in court Thursday for a couple of conferences, but he later pleaded guilty to third-degree robbery and third-degree criminal mischief. Pleading to the mischief count satisfied another third-degree criminal mischief charge. The robbery charge stemmed from an incident at a residence on Barber Street in Auburn in February.

A man living at the property allowed Chapman into the home to come in and stay briefly, the Auburn Police Department said. The two men got into an argument and Chapman stole a container full of change. Chapman pinned the man down and held him during a physical confrontation before leaving with the money, police said. The victim called 911, and Chapman was found by APD members on foot on State Street.

In regard to the mischief charge, Chapman admitted Thursday to damaging a 17-inch touchscreen valued at mote than $800 while at the Cayuga County Jail.

• Mitchell T. Holmes, 24, was also sentenced by Leone, facing charges of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and fourth-degree grand larceny. As a part of a previous agreement, he pleaded to the larceny count in satisfaction of the other charge. Holmes was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in state prison.

• Wayne F. Matthews Jr., 36, facing a resisting arrest charge and two counts of first-degree criminal contempt, was sentenced to 1 1/2 to three years in state prison for one of the contempt charges as a part of a previously agreed-upon sentence.