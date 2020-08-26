Woman reportedly arrested twice in one day after bringing drugs to Cayuga County prison

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Rochester woman was reportedly arrested by state police twice in one day — once after she fought corrections officers who questioned her about bringing drugs into Cayuga Correctional Facility in Moravia, and again when she drove off with drugs in her vehicle.

According to a news release from the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, an officer and his K9 partner were conducting routine inspections of the front lobby area of the prison on Aug. 22, when the K9 "alerted to property that belonged to the woman."

Officers took the woman to a private room for questioning and she allegedly made a racial slur to the officers and became verbally abusive. The woman, not identified in the NYSCOPBA release, left the room and walked back into the lobby area, where she allegedly threatened and pushed a female officer into the lobby desk.

As officers got closer to her to put her in handcuffs, she raised her arm with her car keys in a clenched fist, trying to hit the officers, the release said. Officers brought her to the ground and handcuffed her. Two officers received minor injuries restraining the woman, the union said.