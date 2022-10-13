Woman sentenced for firing gun in downtown Auburn

AUBURN — An woman who fired a gun in downtown said she plans to return as a better person after her release from prison.

Caitlyn Jacobs, 32, who had a previously listed address of Chapman Avenue, was in front of Judge Thomas Leone in Cayuga County Court Thursday.

The Auburn Police Department previously said at around 12:53 p.m. Feb. 18, members of the department were in the area of 189 Genesee St. when gunshots were heard coming from the area of 190 to 192 Genesee St. Officers went to the area to investigate and Jacobs was found to be in possession of a handgun after bring caught fleeing on foot. The investigation determined Jacobs had fired an illegally possessed handgun at an unoccupied vehicle behind 190 Genesee St.

She was originally charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony, and then charged on June 29 with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A-II felony, and criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony.

In court Thursday, Jacobs was sentenced to five years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision for the criminal possession of a weapon count and five years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision for the controlled substance charge, with both of those sentences running concurrently. Her plea satisfied the criminal possession of a firearm charge.

Before the decision, acting Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci said she felt Jacobs had not accepted responsibility for her actions in her pre-sentence investigation report, tried to minimize and rationalize her actions and "blamed everyone but herself." Grome Antonacci also mentioned that she heard the gunshot that day. Jacobs' attorney, James Hopkins, said he believed his client had expressed remorse and acknowledged her actions. Hopkins mentioned a post Jacobs had made on her Facebook page on Oct. 12, where she expressed regret ahead of her sentencing, apologizing to her family, friends and community.

"The hardest part of all of this is realizing how deeply my actions have affected all of you," she wrote. "After 31 years of having a clean record I made a few bad decisions that got me where I am now." She added that the wanted to "come back better than ever and spend the time taking responsibility for my actions and focusing on becoming a healthier me mentally, emotionally and physically."

Grome Antonnacci said she had seen the social media post. The DA's office recommended a sentence of seven years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision.

Jacobs spoke for herself before her sentence was announced, again noting her regret for her choices and how those actions have impacted the community.

"I want to start by apologizing to everyone," she said.

Leone acknowledged Jacobs' words but said he had been bothered by what Jacobs said according to her pre-sentence investigation report. He also noted he is "so sick of the gun violence" in the area, and said he had heard the gunshot at the courthouse at the time.