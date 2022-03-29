Woman wanted in Auburn homicide in custody in South Carolina

The woman wanted in connection with a homicide in Auburn is being held by police in South Carolina as arrangements are being made to bring her back to Cayuga County to answer to a murder charge.

The Auburn Police Department on Tuesday said that Shameek Marie Copes, 28, of 1 Jefferson St., Apt. 1, Auburn, turned herself in at the Rock Hill Police Department in Rock Hill, South Carolina, shortly after an arrest warrant accusing her of second-degree murder was issued in Cayuga County on March 28.

Copes was wanted in connection with the shooting death of John Wesley Smith III, 37, of Syracuse, who was found dead in front of Swifty's Tavern on Perrine Street at about 1:40 a.m on March 15.

The APD said on March 24, that Copes was a "person of interest" in the case and asked for assistance from the public in tracking her down, noting that she may have fled the state and was known to have connections to people in North Carolina, Texas, Michigan, Georgia and Florida, among other places. Days later, the agency issued another press release that labeled her as a suspect in the homicide.

The APD said Tuesday that the Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office was facilitating her transfer back to New York to be formally charged.

The APD would not comment on a possible motive for the shooting or whether anyone else is believed to have fired a weapon at the homicide scene, saying that the investigation is still ongoing, and that further information may be released in the future.

The APD thanked agencies involved in assisting with the investigation and attempting to locate Copes, including the Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, United States Marshall’s Service, Texas Rangers and various North Carolina and Virginia law enforcement agencies and others.

Police continue to encourage anyone with additional information relative to this investigation to contact the Auburn Police Department’s lead Detective Sean DeRosa at (315) 255-4706 or sderosa@auburnny.gov or communitywatch@auburnny.gov.

