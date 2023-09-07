An Auburn man has been charged with abusing a dog after a disturbing video was shared widely on Facebook.

Kyle James Fountaine, 29, of 3 Adams St., Apartment 3, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with torturing, injuring or not feeding an animal, a class A misdemeanor.

Auburn Police Department Chief James Slayton told The Citizen that the department received a complaint about Fountaine, alleging he slammed the dog to the ground and struck the animal with his hand.

A video showing a man abusing a dog in a similar manner was shared on Facebook Aug. 27, with the poster saying the video was recorded at 3 Adams St. The video has been viewed about 3,000 times.

Officer Austin McDeid worked with Tom Adessa, humane law enforcement officer for the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, on the case. Adessa told The Citizen that the dog has since been placed in foster care.