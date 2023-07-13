David Wilcox Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Cayuga County District Attorney's Office has reduced the charge against the Auburn man who allegedly tried to stop city employees from cutting down wildflowers in front of his house last summer.

James Udall, of 106 Osborne St., pleaded guilty Thursday to a violation of city code (Chapter 259-40) and received an unconditional discharge with no fine and no surcharge from Judge David Thurston.

Udall was previously charged with second- and then third-degree obstruction of governmental administration. He intended to plea not guilty to the misdemeanor, hoping for a jury trial, but by reducing the charge the district attorney's office removed the option of one. Udall believes that was a "strategic decision" made by the office because its case against him was "very weak," he told The Citizen Thursday.

"I hope that by standing up to the city I was able to make my point that it has bigger problems than worrying about the height of wildflowers in front of an otherwise law-abiding citizen's home," he said.

The Cayuga County District Attorney's Office declined comment to The Citizen.

Udall was arrested weeks after receiving a letter from Auburn Code Enforcement Officer Brian Hicks asking the resident to cut down a patch of 6-foot wildflowers he planted in the city's right-of-way between the sidewalk and the lawn. The wildflowers were in "unkempt condition," encroached upon the sidewalk and obscured the line of sight of drivers at a curve on Osborne Street, Hicks told Udall.

However, Udall told city officials he wouldn't cut the wildflowers down, and would try to stop anyone who did. When crews arrived at his house the morning of Aug. 24 with string trimmers, Udall was promptly led away in handcuffs by Auburn police. His arrest followed months of acrimony between Udall and the city over its lease to O'Toole's Tavern of a small parking lot next door to him.

Though disappointed he couldn't put his case "in the hands of the people of Auburn," Udall said Thursday he hopes to work with the city to improve the Osborne Street neighborhood.

"My aim all along has been to beautify Osborne and create a positive public image of the street," he said, "raising the bar of pride of ownership in the neighborhood."

