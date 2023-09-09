An Auburn man was sentenced to prison Friday for stabbing a security guard in the neck with a knife at a local bar last year.

Gregory Jordan, 40, was sentenced to five years in prison and three years of post-release supervision by Judge Barry L. Porsch, the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office announced in a news release.

Jordan was convicted after a jury trial in May of one count of second-degree assault, a class D violent felony. He was originally arraigned on a charge of second-degree attempted murder as well.

The 40-year-old was accused of intentionally slicing the security guard in the neck at Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., early the morning of May 29, 2022. The attack left a wound more than 3 inches long.

The case was argued by Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Susan Azzarelli and Assistant District Attorney Britton Bouchard.