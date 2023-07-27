AUBURN — A court sentence was given to an Auburn man who attempted to set an 18-unit downtown apartment building on fire last year following a domestic dispute.

Isiah Finch, 48, was before Judge Thomas Leone in Cayuga County Court Thursday. Finch faced multiple felony charges connected to an incident in early July 2022 after which he was charged with menacing a police officer or peace officer, second-degree attempted arson, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal obstruction of breathing and two counts of second-degree assault.

Finch was later indicted on menacing a police officer or peace officer, second-degree attempted arson, attempted assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

As part of a previous agreement, Finch was sentenced Thursday to five years of state prison followed by five years of post-release supervision for both the attempted arson count and the menacing a police officer or peace officer charge, with both sentences running concurrently. These sentences satisfied the other indictment charges.

Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci said after court that Norm Chirco, Finch's defense attorney, made a bail argument in April so Finch could see his mother, who was gravely ill. Bail was set at $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond, and Finch made bail. In court Thursday, Chirco said Finch wanted to thank Leone for allowing him to visit his mother, who died in May. When Leone asked Finch if there was anything to say, he declined.

After the sentences were announced, Leone said he was sorry to hear about the passing of Finch's mother. Some people who appeared to be in the courtroom for Finch waved to him and said "I love you" as he was escorted out of the room.

Sgt. Tim Spingler of the Auburn Police Department previously said a woman came into the department's headquarters around 9:30 a.m. July 3, 2022, about an incident that occurred around three hours earlier with her boyfriend, Finch, at their shared apartment at 55 Market St.

The woman said Finch pushed her, got on top of her, started choking her and cut one of her legs with a knife. The woman got away eventually and got to the police station, which is on the same block. Two officers went to the apartment building to see if Finch was there, and found him in the hallway with a red gasoline can. The officers ordered Finch to put the can down, but as he began to do that, he swung a knife at the officers and missed one of them "by a few inches," Spingler said.

The officers knocked the knife out of Finch's hand, placed him against a wall and took him into custody. The officers noticed a "strong odor of gasoline in the hallway," Spingler said, and called the Auburn Fire Department to ventilate the building so it wouldn't catch fire. The woman declined medical treatment and the officers involved were not harmed.

Also in court

• Shawn D. Denman Jr., 28, with a previously listed address of 55 Chedell Place, Auburn, was also in front of Leone for sentencing Thursday, with charges of aggravated family offense, second-degree criminal contempt and resisting arrest. As a part of a previous agreement, he was sentenced to five years of probation for the family offense charge and three years of probation for both the contempt and resisting arrest counts, with those sentences running concurrently. All three of those sentences will require Denman to attend and successfully complete behavioral health court.

• Anthony R. Diangelo, 29, with a previously listed address of 9466 Route 90, Genoa, was also present in court Thursday and had been originally charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Due to a previous agreement, his charge was reduced to fourth-degree attempted criminal possession of stolen property, for which he was sentenced to 364 days in Cayuga County Jail.

• Weldon R. Malone, 56, with a previously listed address of 2144 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius, was in front of Leone with nine counts each of aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt, and one count each of first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree obstruction of government administration. For both the first-degree contempt charge and one of the aggravated family offense counts, he was sentenced to 1 and 1/3 to four years in state prison, with both sentences running concurrently and the other charges satisfied, as part of a previous agreement.

• Joshua E. Perkins, 46, with a previous address of 20 Thornton Ave., Apt. 41, Auburn, was facing a count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Due to a previous agreement, Perkins was sentenced to five years of probation, along with needing to attend and successfully finish behavioral health court.

• Yolanda Sanchez, 39, was before Leone on charges of third-degree larceny, third-degree welfare fraud and two counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing. Sanchez previously pleaded to the third-degree larceny charge, with the condition that she had to pay her remaining restitution, which was $16,000, by her sentencing date. Since she paid that remaining amount, her third-degree welfare fraud charge was vacated and she was allowed to plead to fifth-degree welfare fraud. For that fifth-degree charge, she was sentenced to one year of a conditional discharge.