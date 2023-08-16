An Auburn man accused of murder last summer has been deemed unable to stand trial and is now being held at a psychiatric facility.

Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci told The Citizen that Daniel D. Nachtsheim, who was charged with second-degree murder for the death of 57-year-old city resident Michael Dennison on Aug. 7, 2022, has been determined to be an "incapacitated person." That determination came from Judge Thomas Leone in Cayuga County Court July 13 after a psychiatric examination, and means that Nachtsheim currently lacks the mental capacity to understand the proceedings around him or assist in his own defense. He is now being held in a secure psychiatric facility in New York state.

By law, Nachtsheim has to be reevaluated within a year and a report will be sent to Leone. If Nachtsheim is determined to be legally competent, Grome Antonacci said, a trial would be held. If he is still deemed "incapacitated," he will remain at the facility pending additional evaluation. The district attorney noted that since Nachtsheim has not been tried nor sentenced in court, his case is still ongoing.

Dennison was found dead of multiple stab wounds at his 49 Grant Ave. residence, according to the Auburn Police Department. Investigators later learned Nachtsheim was at Dennison's home in the early morning hours before he died. Nachtsheim, whom police described as an acquaintance of Dennison's, was questioned on Aug. 17 and "ultimately admitted to causing the death of Michael," the department said in a news release at the time. Police added that evidence tying Nachtsheim to the crime was recovered during a search of his residence.

Nachtsheim was before Auburn City Court Judge Kristin Garland for a preliminary hearing later that month. Rome Canzano, Nachtsheim's attorney at the time, asked that his client's preliminary hearing be adjourned and requested a psychological evaluation to determine if Nachtsheim understood the proceedings. Garland ultimately adjourned the hearing.

Joe Sapio, whom Grome Antonacci said was Nachtsheim's most recent attorney, could not be reached by The Citizen for comment.

Dennison's obituary said he was born in Oklahoma and lived there and Texas before moving to Auburn in 2019.

Auburn murder suspect set to undergo psychological evaluation An Auburn man charged with murder earlier this month will receive a psychological evaluation after his preliminary court hearing was adjourned…