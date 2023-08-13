A 19-year-old Red Creek resident has been charged with attempted assault on police after intentionally swerving a car at officers during a high-speed chase through Auburn Friday, police said.

The man, and a juvenile in the vehicle with him, were also charged with second-degree assault for a Wednesday incident on Owasco Street, the Auburn Police Department said in a news release.

The man, Kevin Huntington Jr., was charged with several felonies on Friday after the chase ended on McMaster Street, near the Arterial. Huntington was apprehended in the parking lot of Curley's Restaurant, and the juvenile was apprehended after entering the Owasco River near McMaster Street, alongside Auburn Correctional Facility.

The chase was initiated by New York State Police in Wayne County, according to the news release. Auburn police became involved in the chase at about 11 a.m. Friday. The vehicle driven by Huntington, a Saturn, was reported stolen in Auburn that morning. The Saturn could be seen after the chase crashed into bushes near the railroad tracks crossing McMaster Street.

"On several occasions Huntington Jr. intentionally swerved at APD officers who were attempting to stop them," the news release said. "No serious injuries were reported as a result of this incident."

Auburn and New York state police, and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, apprehended the two after using spike strips. Police said Huntington was charged with:

• Attempted aggravated assault of a police officer with a deadly weapon, a class C felony

• Second-degree assault with intention to cause physical injury with a weapon, a class D felony

• Fourth degree criminal possession of stolen property: vehicle except motorcycle, a class E felony

• Third-degree robbery, a class D felony

• First-degree criminal contempt: physical contact, a class E felony

The juvenile with Huntington was also charged with second-degree assault with intention to cause physical injury with a weapon for the Wednesday incident at 110 Owasco St., which sent a victim to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with non-life-threatening injuries, police told The Citizen that day.

The Cayuga County District Attorney's Office recommended that Huntington be remanded to Cayuga County Jail. The juvenile was brought to Cayuga County Court on an unrelated state probation warrant and was ordered to be held in a juvenile facility at the Oneida County Jail, Auburn police said. The juvenile is also wanted in Genesee County for a family court violation, and Huntington is also wanted in Wayne County for violating probation.

