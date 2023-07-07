Three suspects are being sought as part of an investigation into the installation of credit card skimming devices at Walmart locations in central New York, including the Auburn store.

The Auburn Police Department on Friday provided surveillance images of the three suspects — two men and one woman — who authorities believe installed a credit card skimmer at the Auburn Walmart on Sunday, July 2. Store employees did not find the device, which was installed in one checkout lane, until Wednesday.

According to police, a credit card skimmer captures certain data from a cardholder, such as their information and PIN.

The three people are suspected of installing credit card skimming devices at other central New York Walmart stores. The New York State Police is investigating a similar incident involving a credit card skimming device that was found in a self-checkout lane at Walmart in Fulton, Oswego County. The skimmer, like the one in Auburn, was installed on July 2.

Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the three suspects and their vehicle. A surveillance image from Auburn Walmart shows they were driving a gray or light blue minivan.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Detective Atkins by phone at (315) 255-4703 or by emailing natkins@auburnny.gov. They can also contact Officer Tanner at (315) 253-3231 or mtanner@auburnny.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.