AUBURN — A registered sex offender is headed to state prison after admitting to sexually abusing a child.

William J. Roth Jr., 52, with a previously listed address of 58 Holley St., was in front of Judge Thomas Leone in Cayuga County Court Thursday, facing charges of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, a class B felony; failure to notify the Division of Criminal Justice Services of a change of an internet identifier, a class E felony; and 17 counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child.

As a part of a previous agreement, Roth was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by 15 years of post-release supervision for the course of sexual conduct offense. He was also sentenced to one to three years in prison for both the failure-to-notify charge and one of the charges of possession of a sexual performance by a child, satisfying the other 16 possession charges.

All of those sentences will run concurrently.

A news release from the Cayuga County District's Office said a four-year investigation uncovered that Roth, a previously convicted sex offender, sexually assaulted a female child for three years, that he was in possession of child pornography and he had been using an email address he hadn't registered with the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services. The investigation began in 2019.

Before Leone announced his sentence, Roth spoke on his own behalf.

"First and foremost, I want to apologize to my victim. There were hurtful, disgusting things that were done to her," he said. Roth said he hopes the victim receives the best counseling possible and apologized to the court, his mother and his attorney, Rome Canzano, "for having to deal with this case."

Leone noted Roth took "full responsibility" in his pre-sentence investigation report. The judge also told Roth the child will have to "deal with your actions" for the rest of her life.

After court, Senior Assistant District Attorney Heather De Stefano told The Citizen it was determined that Roth abused the child and her sisters from 2016 to 2019. De Stefano worked with three separate Auburn Police Department detectives on the case over the course of four years. In 2022, Roth contacted the child online and the child recorded an online interaction with Roth where he made incriminating admissions. She sent the recording to Auburn police, De Stefano continued, and it was decided there was enough from that interaction to move forward with charges.

Roth was charged with the count of failure to notify count and one of the counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child in January, and was later indicted on the 16 other child pornography charges. De Stefano said a sealed indictment with the course of sexual conduct charge was executed in March.

DeStefano thanked Auburn police and lauded the child's bravery and intelligence.

"We wouldn't be where we are without her," De Stefano said.

Also in court

• Marcus Brumberger, 58, was also in front of Leone in court Thursday, facing a second-degree conspiracy charge. He was sentenced to three to nine years in prison. Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci said after court that Brumberger was involved in a drug-selling ring that included much of central New York and Bakersfield, California. Sixteen people were charged for their alleged involvement in the ring in August 2022, and Grome Antonacci said Brumberger was one of eight people previously indicted before that.

Brumberger's sentence on the conspiracy count is running consecutively with a sentence from an unrelated case in Pennsylvania. According to The Susquehanna Independent, Brumberger was sentenced to 12 months to five years for involuntary manslaughter and nine months to five years for aggravated assault by motor vehicle for his role in a July 2019 crash that killed one person and injured another. He received those sentences in the Susquehanna County Court of Common Pleas, and they will run consecutively.

• Damario A. Johnson, 31, transient, Auburn, was sentenced by Leone Thursday on a second-degree strangulation charge. He was sentenced to three years in state prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

• Bishop T. Prenatt, 29, with a previously listed address of 6 Spring St., Upper Apartment, Auburn, was in court with charges of aggravated family offense, fourth-degree criminal mischief and two counts of first-degree contempt. For the contempt counts and the family offense charge, he was sentenced to five years of shock probation starting with the first six months in Cayuga County Jail, but he had already served the "shock" portion of the sentence. He was sentenced to three years of shock probation for the criminal mischief count, with those sentences running concurrently.