After violating his plea agreement, an Auburn teenager could now serve more than 50 years in prison for child porn offenses.

Darryl M. Overstreet, 19, was before Judge Thomas Leone for a hearing and sentencing Thursday in Cayuga County Court. Originally charged with 50 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child, use of a child in a sexual performance and first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors, Overstreet pleaded guilty to five of the felonies in February and was released on bail.

Last month, however, a hearing was scheduled to determine if Overstreet violated his plea agreement, as he was recorded on video meeting two people the agreement prohibited him from being around.

Leone determined Thursday that Overstreet did violate the agreement after an Auburn Police Department detective was questioned at the hearing by Senior Assistant Cayuga County District Attorney Heather De Stefano and Rome Canzano, Overstreet's attorney. The judge then enhanced Overstreet's five sentences, which originally amounted to five to 15 years in prison because they ran concurrently.

Overstreet's sentences will now run consecutively for a total of 17 to 51 years in prison. For three of the disseminating indecent material counts, he was given three consecutive sentences of 2 1/3 to seven years in prison. For two two of the use of a child in a sexual performance charges, he was given two consecutive sentences of five to 15 years in prison. The sentences satisfied his other charges.

Prior to the sentencing, De Stefano said she felt Overstreet did not take responsibility for his actions in his presentence investigation report. Canzano argued that the report did not reflect who Overstreet is as a person "or who he wants to be." Canzano referenced a packet of documents on Overstreet sent on the defense's behalf to supplement the report, which included letters of support from Overstreet's family. Canzano also mentioned Overstreet had a "traumatic background," and said the defendant had his family's support.

Overstreet spoke as well Thursday, reading parts of a letter he had sent Leone. Overstreet asked for leniency "so I can get back to society" and to prove "I can be a great asset to society." The defendant also said he wants to join the Army, and that he was enrolled in a GED program and counseling. Leone said he derived no pleasure from sentencing the 19-year-old, but again noted his violations.

During the hearing, Detective Adam Rivers of the Auburn Police Department said he was informed in April of video showing Overstreet with minors. Rivers said he also watched video surveillance of Overstreet at the Kinney Drugs in Moravia with two people later determined to be minors, and noted that electronic communications between Overstreet and the two minors were found as well.

Toward the end of the hearing, Canzano said Overstreet was surveilled in a public place and argued that there was nothing in the release conditions of his plea agreement saying he couldn't be in the vicinity of other individuals in such a setting. De Stefano said the release conditions stated that Overstreet could not have any contact with any children younger than 18.

After court Thursday, De Stefano addressed Overstreet's enhanced sentences with The Citizen.

"He was given the opportunity to enjoy a little bit of freedom before he went to prison, and he's the reason for the sentence he received today," she said. "Only he is to blame for this."

Canzano told The Citizen he will file an appeal, and said his client and his family are "very distraught" over the enhanced sentences.

Also in court

• Paul Rause, 63, with a previously listed address of 94 Frances St., Auburn, was sentenced to five years of shock probation, with the "shock" portion being a week he already spent in the Cayuga County Jail, for fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.