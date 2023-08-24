AUBURN — A Brutus man accused of trying to cut off another man's head earlier this year may soon be evaluated by a psychiatrist.

Christopher M. Laframboise, 39, with a previously listed address of 2919 E. Brutus St., was in front of Judge Thomas Leone for a conference in Cayuga County Court Thursday.

Laframboise faces counts of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault, both class B felonies, following an incident where he allegedly attacked and seriously injured a man with a machete at the victim's home on Pople Road in the town of Victory on Feb. 6. Laframboise was arrested by New York State Police during a traffic stop the next day on Egypt Road in the town of Conquest.

In court Thursday, Laframboise's new attorney, Ben Susman, said he has filed a notice of affirmative defense to argue the defendant lacked criminal intent to commit the crimes he is accused of due to a mental disease or defect. While that notice normally needs to be filed within 30 days after arraignment, Leone allowed Susman to move forward because he is new to the case.

Susman replaced Eric Smith as Laframboise's attorney after the defendant requested new representation in July. Susman said he planned on meeting with his client at the Cayuga County Jail on Friday to discuss the case. After court, Susman said he plans on having Laframboise evaluated by a psychiatrist. He is scheduled to next appear in court on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Also in court

• Charles A. Bullock, 53, with a previously listed address of 62 N. Fulton St., Auburn, was sentenced to 1.5 to three years in state prison for fourth-degree grand larceny.

• Sky R. Low, 43, was sentenced to five years of felony probation for one count of third-degree welfare fraud.

• Paula J. Sathre, 56, with a previously listed address of 107 Crenshaw Court, Camillus, was sentenced to two to four years in state prison for third-degree burglary, satisfying an additional petit larceny charge.

