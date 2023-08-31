AUBURN — A Brutus man has admitted to attempted murder with a machete earlier this year.

Christopher M. Laframboise, 39, admitted Thursday in Cayuga County Court to trying to kill a person at their home on Pople Road in the town of Victory on Feb. 6. The machete attack caused a laceration and jaw fracture, requiring metal plates to be placed in the victim's jaw. In March, Cayuga County Chief Assistant District Attorney Chris Valdina said the defendant tried "to cut the victim's head off."

During a conference before Judge Thomas Leone on Thursday, Laframboise pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault for the attack. He is now set to be sentenced on Nov. 16 to 13 years in state prison followed by five years of post-release supervision on both counts, with the two sentences running concurrently.

Laframboise told Valdina during Thursday's conference that he tried to kill the victim because he believed they were responsible for "a series of multiple events that had taken place in my life" over the previous year. The defendant, with a previously listed address of 2919 E. Brutus St. Road, was arrested by New York State Police during a traffic stop shortly after the attack.

As Laframboise was being taken into court Thursday, a woman in the courtroom shouted, "Love you, Chris!" After the conference, Valdina addressed Laframboise's plea.

"It was obviously a very serious case, a very scary case," Valdina said. "We're glad it concluded and he's going to be sentenced appropriately."

Cayuga County prosecutor: Defendant tried to 'cut the victim's head off' AUBURN — A Brutus man whom the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office said essentially tried to cut off another person's head with a machete…