City

• Cristian A. Mabe, 20, 76 Steel St., 1729 W. Genesee St., Syracuse, was charged Aug. 9 with petit larceny.

• Atreyu D. Mcleod, 25, 13 Washington St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 9 with second-degree criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

• Uziel J. Mcleod, 24, 13 Washington St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 9 with second-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Leigh R. Rusin, 39, 38 Pleasant St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 10 with leaving scene of an property damage accident without reporting and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

County

• Jacob D. Gonyeau, 25, 11824 Pinewood Drive, Wolcott, was charged Aug. 10 with third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

• James R. Williams, 36, 3 Abrio Drive, Moravia, was charged Aug. 9 with failure to notify of address change as a sex offender.

• Jeremy J. Wagner, 29, 2032 Brandt Road, Victory, was charged Aug. 9 with public lewdness.

• Kelly J. Ryan, 47, 13 Smith St., Churubusco, was charged Aug. 10 with two counts of first-degree criminal contempt.

• Derrick A. Thomas, 29, 31 Arterial West, Auburn, was charged Aug. 10 with aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt.

State

• Ashley L. Gordon, 36, Port Byron, was charged Aug. 9 with petit larceny.

• Michelle L. Stotler, 43, Port Byron, was charged Aug. 9 with petit larceny.

• Michael E. Stanton, 49, Auburn, was charged Aug. 9 with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Brent M. Hagen, 34, Auburn, was charged Aug. 10 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Dustin A. Brier, 25, Port Byron, was charged Aug. 10 with petit larceny.

• Morgan A. Case, 20, Montezuma, was charged Aug. 10 with second-degree criminal mischief.

• Tyshawn M. Allen, 26, Syracuse, was charged Aug. 9 with second-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny.