City

• Kevin A. Huntington, 19, 13975 Water St., Apt. 3, Red Creek, was charged Aug. 11 and Aug. 12 with second-degree assault with intention to cause physical injury with a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property: vehicle except motorcycle, and attempted aggravated assault of a police officer with a deadly weapon.

• Emily E. Bell, 27, 7 Genesee Place, Auburn, was charged Aug. 11 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Chrisann M. Hunt, 55, 42 Cayuga St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 12 with driving while intoxicated.

• Donald C. Holmes, 60, 3948 Rockefeller Road, Moravia, was charged Aug. 13 with petit larceny.

• Darryl Jones, 58, 10 Orchard St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 14 with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree assault and first-degree robbery.

• Michael A. Barski, 36, 55 Dayton St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 14 with second-degree assault.

• Vyonne E. James, 32, 47 Pulaski St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 14 with third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

County

• Kevin A. Huntington, 19, 13975 Water St., Apt. 3, Red Creek, was charged Aug. 12 with third-degree robbery and first-degree criminal contempt: physical contact.

State

• Brent A. Hagen 34, Auburn, was charged Aug. 11 with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Gavin M. Clarke, 19, Cato, was charged Aug. 12 with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Adaisya L. Teague, 21, Rochester, was charged Aug. 12 with second-degree promoting prison contraband.

• Randall E. Hamilton, 40, Rochester, was charged Aug. 12 with second-degree promoting prison contraband.

• Briesha K. Wellington, 30, Rochester, was charged Aug. 13 with second-degree promoting prison contraband.

• Zykire L. Pleasants, 24, Syracuse, was charged Aug. 13 with first-degree was charged Aug. 13 with first-degree promoting prison contraband, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of second-degree promoting prison contraband.

• Roger L. Gardner, 68, Moravia, was charged Aug. 14 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Max L. Muhleisen, 72, Elbridge, was charged Aug. 12 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of .08% with a prior offense and driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in 10 years.

• Jeffrey W. Ceratt, 53, Weedsport, was charged Aug. 13 with driving while intoxicated first offense.

• William J. Cook, 54, North Syracuse, was charged Aug. 13 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of .08% and driving while intoxicated first offense.