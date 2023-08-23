City
• Darin T. Frazier, 25, 125 North St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged Aug. 22 with possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug.
• Andrea E. Savage, 33, 33 Burt Ave., Auburn, was charged Aug. 22 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Jeramie E. Paul, 41, 7445 County House Road, Sennett, was charged Aug. 22 with failure to notify of address change as sex offender, with a prior offense and failure to verify address with a sex offender, with a prior offense.
• Michael A. Maycumber, 41, 11 Grover St., Apt. 5, Auburn, was charged Aug. 22 with petit larceny.
State
• Windsor Coleman, 33, Auburn, was charged Aug. 22 with second-degree assault.
• Earl H. Noble, 20, Jordan, was charged Aug. 22 with petit larceny.