City

• Christopher M. Liddle, 35, 5116 Route 34, Fleming, was charged Aug. 24 with second-degree assault, resisting arrest and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Matthew R. McKay, 41, 5692 McClelland Dr., Fleming, was charged Aug. 24 with endangering the welfare of a child and petit larceny.

• Jerad A. Stiles, 34, 5 Perry St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was charged Aug. 24 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Steven M. Foulkrod, 31, 18 Anna St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 24 with unlawful dissemination or publication of an intimate image.

• Terence B. Kelly, 1972, 290 Grant Ave., Auburn, was charged Aug. 23 with aggravated criminal contempt.

• James J. Oliver, 41, 6108 Loomis Road, No. 723, Farmington, was charged Aug. 23 with third-degree menacing and resisting arrest.

County

• Brett A. Dennison, 37, 15679 Route 104, Sterling, was charged Aug. 24 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree obstruction of government administration.

State

• Chelsie Emerson, 30, Montezuma, was charged Aug. 24 with torture/neglect/into feed animal and neglect of impounded animal.

• Duane S. Smith, 60, Auburn, was charged Aug. 24 with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and second-degree identity theft.