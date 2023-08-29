City

• Nathaniel T. Weatherspoon, 39, 101 Quill Ave., Oak Creek Townhomes, Auburn, was charged Aug. 25 with second-degree strangulation, third-degree menacing and third-degree assault.

• Robert W. Danboise, 51, 101 Quill Ave., Oak Creek Townhomes, Auburn, was charged Aug. 25 with second-degree obstruction of government administration.

• John M. Gruver, 39, 6 Gaylord St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 25 with criminal obstruction of breathing and two counts of first-degree criminal contempt.

• Quandelle A. Barksdale, 29, 14 Thornton Ave., Auburn, was charged Aug. 27 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of .08% first offense, driving while intoxicated first offense, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and alcohol-cannabis in motor vehicle on highway.

• Tara T. Waite, 32, transient, Auburn, was charged Aug. 27 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Michael L. Blainey, 53, 82 Owasco St., 2, was charged Aug. 27 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Jennifer R. Telvock, 42, 131 Van Anden St., was charged Aug. 27 with petit larceny.

• James Paul VanFleet, 28, 47 East Drive, Aurelius, was charged Aug. 28 with first-degree criminal contempt.

County

• Shawn D. Buck, 47, 19 McMaster St., Auburn Inn, Auburn, was charged Aug. 25 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Alexander D. Hood, 20, 417 Spruce St., Atlanta, Kansas, was charged Aug. 25 with third-degree assault and resisting arrest.

• Scott J. Benchley, 44, 2055 E. Shore Drive, Lansing, was charged Aug. 28 with second-degree grand larceny.

State

• Jesse M. Barr, 25, Moravia, was charged Aug. 26 with aggravated family offense and criminal obstruction of breathing.

• Jimmie R. Workman, 32, Buffalo, was charged Aug. 27 with second-degree promoting prison contraband.

• Marcus L. Wright, 53, Syracuse, was charged Aug. 27 with second-degree promoting prison contraband.

• Samantha L. Benjamin, 55, Rochester, was charged Aug. 27 with two counts of second-degree promoting prison contraband.

• Ontayeya D. Wright, 35, Syracuse, was charged Aug. 27 with first-degree promoting prison contraband and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.