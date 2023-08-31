City

• George N. Williams, 44, 4 Jefferson St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 29 with criminal sale of a controlled substance.

• Christopher M. Peluso, 49, 25 Kensington Ave., Auburn, was charged Aug. 29 with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child.

• Sincere A. Harrison, 24, 33 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 29 with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree obstruction of government administration, fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree robbery and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Jessie D. Wright, 25, 73 Owasco St., 2, Auburn, was charged Aug. 30 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

County

• Brien P. Fredendall, 44, 1128 Maiden Lane Road, Mentz, was charged Aug. 30 with third-degree criminal solicitation, tampering with physical evidence and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

State

• Joseph M. Smith, 26, Auburn, was charged Aug. 30 with criminal obstruction of breathing and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

