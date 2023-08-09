City
• Austin R. Knapp, 31, 46 Orchard St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Aug. 3 with petit larceny.
• Allan M. Laury, 29, transient, Auburn, was charged Aug. 3 with third-degree burglary and two counts of petit larceny.
• Emanuel Davis, 61, 255 Grant Ave., Deluxe taxicab, Auburn, was charged Aug. 3 with two counts of first-degree criminal contempt.
• Scott L. Matheney, 51, 23 Grover St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Aug. 3 with possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug.
• Katherine Lathrop, 72, 4058 Jordan Road, Skaneateles, was charged Aug. 5 with petit larceny.
• Michael J. Germano, 29, 9802 Route 38, Conquest, was charged Aug. 8 with third-degree assault.
• Randall G. Blaisdell, 56, 6 Spring St., upper, Auburn, was charged Aug. 8 with second-degree criminal impersonation, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operation of a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate.
• Alison L. Burke, 36, 115 North Street, Apt. 4, Auburn, was charged Aug. 8 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Moregan K. Persails, 27, 19 Franklin St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged Aug. 8 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny.
County
• Heather M. Morris, 36, 45 Johnson Dr., Aurelius, was charged Aug. 7 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, circumventing an ignition interlock device, leaving the scene of an incident without reporting — property damage and operation of a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate.
• Neil E. Burt, 36, 101 Lansing St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 7 with use of another vehicle without an interlock device and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Wilhem Kamysek, 35, 164 S. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, was charged Aug. 7 withdriving while ability impaired by drugs.
• Diondrie Emmanuel Carl Smith, 22, 12 Genesee St., Apt. 202, Auburn, was charged Aug. 8 with aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt.
State
• Adam M. Sayre, 28, Auburn, was charged Aug. 3 with endangering the welfare of a child.
• Sloane L. Anthony, 28, Sterling, was charged Aug. 3 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Shaniya E. Davis, 23, Brooklyn, was charged Aug. 5 with first-degree promoting prison contraband and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Kevin A. Hernandez, 22, Aurora, was charged Aug. 5 with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
• Ronisa L. Dawley, 20, Auburn, was charged Aug. 5 with with second-degree forgery and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing.
• Jamal Phillips, 31, Bronx, was charged Aug. 5 with second-degree promoting prison contraband.
• Robert W. Dreher, 53, Cayuga, was charged Aug. 6 with aggravated family offense, first-degree criminal contempt, fourth-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Charles A. Donato, 45, Auburn, was charged Aug. 6 with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
• Jay L. Garrigan, 41, Auburn, was charged Aug. 6 with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
• Taylor R. Dudley, 27, Port Byron, was charged Aug. 6 with third-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny.
• Sotirios Gotsis, 57, Auburn, was charged Aug. 4 with forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.
• William A. Snook, 35, Auburn, was charged Aug. 5 with driving while intoxicated first offense.