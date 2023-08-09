City

• Austin R. Knapp, 31, 46 Orchard St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Aug. 3 with petit larceny.

• Allan M. Laury, 29, transient, Auburn, was charged Aug. 3 with third-degree burglary and two counts of petit larceny.

• Emanuel Davis, 61, 255 Grant Ave., Deluxe taxicab, Auburn, was charged Aug. 3 with two counts of first-degree criminal contempt.

• Scott L. Matheney, 51, 23 Grover St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Aug. 3 with possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug.

• Katherine Lathrop, 72, 4058 Jordan Road, Skaneateles, was charged Aug. 5 with petit larceny.

• Michael J. Germano, 29, 9802 Route 38, Conquest, was charged Aug. 8 with third-degree assault.

• Randall G. Blaisdell, 56, 6 Spring St., upper, Auburn, was charged Aug. 8 with second-degree criminal impersonation, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operation of a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate.

• Alison L. Burke, 36, 115 North Street, Apt. 4, Auburn, was charged Aug. 8 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Moregan K. Persails, 27, 19 Franklin St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged Aug. 8 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny.

County

• Heather M. Morris, 36, 45 Johnson Dr., Aurelius, was charged Aug. 7 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, circumventing an ignition interlock device, leaving the scene of an incident without reporting — property damage and operation of a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate.

• Neil E. Burt, 36, 101 Lansing St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 7 with use of another vehicle without an interlock device and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Wilhem Kamysek, 35, 164 S. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, was charged Aug. 7 withdriving while ability impaired by drugs.

• Diondrie Emmanuel Carl Smith, 22, 12 Genesee St., Apt. 202, Auburn, was charged Aug. 8 with aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt.

State

• Adam M. Sayre, 28, Auburn, was charged Aug. 3 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Sloane L. Anthony, 28, Sterling, was charged Aug. 3 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Shaniya E. Davis, 23, Brooklyn, was charged Aug. 5 with first-degree promoting prison contraband and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Kevin A. Hernandez, 22, Aurora, was charged Aug. 5 with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Ronisa L. Dawley, 20, Auburn, was charged Aug. 5 with with second-degree forgery and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing.

• Jamal Phillips, 31, Bronx, was charged Aug. 5 with second-degree promoting prison contraband.

• Robert W. Dreher, 53, Cayuga, was charged Aug. 6 with aggravated family offense, first-degree criminal contempt, fourth-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Charles A. Donato, 45, Auburn, was charged Aug. 6 with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

• Jay L. Garrigan, 41, Auburn, was charged Aug. 6 with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

• Taylor R. Dudley, 27, Port Byron, was charged Aug. 6 with third-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny.

• Sotirios Gotsis, 57, Auburn, was charged Aug. 4 with forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.

• William A. Snook, 35, Auburn, was charged Aug. 5 with driving while intoxicated first offense.