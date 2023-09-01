City

• Trevias T. Smith, 18, 65 Wall St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 31 with second-degree criminal contempt and third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

• Joseph M. Cardinale, 36, 15 Cottage St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 31 with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

• Tiffany A. Garrigan, 35, 78 Lansing St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 31 with second-degree criminal contempt.

State

• Douglas P. Tallman, 47, Lansing, was charged Aug. 31 with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated with two previous convictions in the last 10 years.

• Erick Gonzalez Sanchez, 31, Ithaca, was charged Aug. 31 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of .08 of 1% first offense and driving while intoxicated first offense.

• Carrie A. O'Grady, 28, Auburn, was charged Sept. 1 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of .08% first offense and driving while intoxicated first offense.

• Joshua A. Hinton, 36, Auburn, was charged Aug. 31 with driving while intoxicated first offense.