City

• Rayvon N. Henry, 20, 3 LaFayette Place, Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged Sept. 8 with second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• James J. Hartman, 25, 117 Perrine St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 8 with second-degree assault, resisting arrest, fourth-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny and third-degree assault.

• Andrew P. Rejman, 40, 232 State St. (upper), Auburn, was charged Sept. 8 with aggravated family offense, second-degree criminal trespass, first-degree criminal contempt and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Paul C. Schneider, 62, 4 Seminary St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 8 with driving while intoxicated first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated first offense.

• Ashley Lynn Sobolewski, 36, 37 Olympia Ave., Brogan Manor, Auburn, was charged Sept. 8 with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in the last 10 years, second-degree obstruction of government administration, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and use of another vehicle without an interlock device.

• Tyrone T. Mathews, 47, 13 Rock Ave., Auburn, was charged Sept. 9 with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• James N. Casbarro, 94, 149 Genesee St. (Boyle Center) Auburn, was charged Sept. 11 with first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.

• Jodylee M. Couterier, 43, 131 Van Anden St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 11 with petit larceny and resisting arrest.

County

• Angelina S. Burgdoff, 27, 21 Lisa Lane, Moravia, was charged Sept. 9 with second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

• Johnathan D. White, 28, 1625 Indian Field Road, Venice, was charged Sept. 11 with leaving scene of an property damage accident and failure to safely store firearms.

State

• Patrick V. Mahunik, 48, Auburn, was charged Sept. 9 with driving while intoxicated first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Lane M. Montgomery, 23, Union Springs, was charged Sept. 10 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of .08 of 1% first offense and driving while intoxicated first offense.

• Lane M. Reynolds, 23, Union Springs, was charged Sept. 10 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of .08 of 1% first offense and driving while intoxicated first offense.

• Charles R. Elderkin, 28, Auburn, was charged Sept. 10 with third-degree criminal mischief and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

• Imani N. Burgess, 27, Rochester, was charged Sept. 10 with second-degree promoting prison contraband.

• Joseph M. Sanabria, 21, Syracuse, was charged Sept. 10 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Anthony M. Centolella, 30, Auburn, was charged Sept. 11 with second-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

• Hunter H. Stoddard, 22, Sterling, was charged Sept. 11 with driving while intoxicated first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Joseph M. Sanabria, 21, Syracuse, was charged Sept. 10 with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

