City
• Caleb J. Marsh, 19, 5 Lawton Ave., 3, Auburn, was charged Sept. 12 with operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended.
• Majesty L. Wilder, 22, 2800 Arlington Dr., Alexandria, Virginia, was charged Sept. 12 with false personification.
• Michael L. Blainey, 53, 82 Owasco St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 12 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Austin J. Seal, 26, 46 Orchard St., 1, Auburn, was charged Sept. 12 with petit larceny.
• Jack C. Whitmore, 23, transient, Auburn, was charged Sept. 13 with second-degree obstruction of government administration and resisting arrest.
County
• Trent M. Goodrich, 22, 7517 Wadsworth Road, Wolcott, was charged Sept. 13 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
State
• Michael W. Lumb, 36, Auburn, was charged Sept. 13 with driving while intoxicated first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
