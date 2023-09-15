City
• Gerald R. Hoffman, 48, 109 Perrine St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 14 with first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse.
• Everett W. Thompson, 33, 11 West Ave., Moravia village, was charged Sept. 14 with second-degree criminal contempt and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Thomas L. Page, 35, 4 W. Cayuga St., Moravia village, was charged Sept. 14 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Thomas M. Trathen, 19, 290 Genesee St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 14 with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• Andrew Z. Simpson, 24, 72 West St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 14 with endangering the welfare of a child.
