City

• Sincere A. Harrison, 23, 33 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 1 with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree robbery, endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Timothy J. O'Grady, 60, 112 Stone Lake Court, Yorktown, was charged Sept. 1 with petit larceny.

• Matthew C. Buchanan, 38, 57 Osborne St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 1 with third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny.

• Brandon J. Bell, 24, transient, Auburn, was charged Sept. 2 with petit larceny.

• Sasha E. Binns, 46, 68 Greenview Circle, Auburn, was charged Sept. 2 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Torey D. Smith, 34, 73 Phelps St., Lyons, was charged Sept. 3 with failure to obey police officer, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, third-degree fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and two counts of resisting arrest.

• Austin R. Deal, 35, 121 Grove Ave. Ext., Auburn, was charged Sept. 4 with aggravated criminal contempt and second-degree aggravated harassment.

• John E. Greer, 69, 6194 Lake St., Cayuga, driving while intoxicated first offense, aggravated driving while intoxicated and alcohol-cannabis in motor vehicle on highway.

County

• Bradley R. McMahon, 27, 1275 state Route 5, Apt. 306, Elbridge, was charged Sept. 1 with driving while intoxicated first offense and blood alcohol content level of .08% first offense.

• Aaron S. Gilfus, 40, 2608 Turnpike Road, Sennett, was charged Sept. 4 with driving while intoxicated first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Rahkeal J. Jones, 21, 217 Ballantyne Road, Syracuse, was charged Sept. 4 with two counts of third-degree grand larceny.

State

• Jamie G. Ayres, 42, Sempronius, was charged Sept. 3 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Richard Potter, 20, Auburn, was charged Sept. 3 with third-degree grand larceny and first-degree identity theft.

• Jesse M. Goodfellow, 25, Moravia, was charged Sept. 3 with second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

• Michele L. Barnes, 56, Weedsport, was charged Sept. 2 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of .08 of 1% first offense and driving while intoxicated first offense.

