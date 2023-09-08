City

• Kyle J. Fountaine, 29, of 3 Adams St., Apartment 3, Auburn, was charged Sept. 6 with torturing, injuring or not feeding an animal.

• Corey A. Wooldridge, 34, 3 Lizette St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 6 with third-degree menacing, endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Curshon I. Martin, 22, 150 Village 2 Drive, Apartment 2, Hilton, was charged Sept. 7 with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Beth L. Geiger, 43, 5907 Bluefield Road, Aurelius, was charged Sept. 7 with first-degree criminal nuisance.

• Alison L. Burke, 36, 11 Frances St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 7 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Alexis P. Burke, 30, 36 Chedell Place, Apartment 4, Auburn, was charged Sept. 7 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

County

• Mark W. Shear, 37, transient, Auburn, was charged Sept. 6 with second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

• Justin L. McGhee, 33, 7509 Butternut Drive, Montezuma, was charged Sept. 7 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Erica S. Allen, 24, 208 Austin Dr., Auburn, was charged Sept. 8 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operation of a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate.

